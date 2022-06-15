KEAM Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical examination can download the admit card through the official site of CEE on cee.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official website reads, “KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal.”

KEAM 2022 will be conducted on July 4, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download KEAM Admit Card 2022</strong>

KEAM Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of CEE on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. Colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.