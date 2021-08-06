Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

KEAM answer key 2021 released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM answer key 2021 released at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:51 PM IST
KEAM answer key 2021 released at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/(File photo)

Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine or KEAM 2021 answer keys. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

For raising objections, Candidates must submit supporting documents and a fee of 100 for each question by DD made in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, and submitted to the office on or before August 14 till 5 pm.

KEAM Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,’ KEAM 2021- Candidate Portal ‘

Click on the answer key

Your answer key would be displayed on the screen

check the answer key below

Topics
keam result keam answer keys
