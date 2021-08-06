KEAM answer key 2021 released at cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine or KEAM 2021 answer keys. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

For raising objections, Candidates must submit supporting documents and a fee of ₹100 for each question by DD made in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, and submitted to the office on or before August 14 till 5 pm.

KEAM Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,’ KEAM 2021- Candidate Portal ‘

Click on the answer key

Your answer key would be displayed on the screen

check the answer key below