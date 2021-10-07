Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM Result 2021: Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture ranks released
competitive exams

KEAM Result 2021: Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture ranks released

Published on Oct 07, 2021 09:58 AM IST
KEAM Result 2021: Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture ranks released(Unsplash)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM Result 2021 ranks for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine examination can check the ranks through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in. 

A total of 47629 candidates are included in the rank list out of which 24143 were female candidates and 23486 were male candidates for engineering course, 48556 candidates are included in the pharmacy rank list out of which 35325 candidates are female and 13231 candidates are male and 2816 candidates are included in the rank list of architecture out of which 1803 candidates are female and 1013 candidates are male. 

Check Rank Card Here 

Faiz Hashim has bagged the first rank in engineering, Harishankar M has bagged the second rank and Nayan Kishore Nair secured the third rank. Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil secured the first rank in Pharmacy course, followed by Thejaswi Vinod in second position, Akshara Anand in the third spot. For Architecture course, Thejus Joseph topped the exam, Amreen secured the second spot and Aathinada Chandra O in the third position. 

RELATED STORIES

KEAM result was declared on September 18, 2021. KEAM 2021 rank list has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam result keam architecture rank list keam rank list
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC Results 2021: JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL and JE result dates released 

GATE 2022: Last date today to apply with late fees on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

UPSC announces interview dates for DCIO selection in IB

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10: Important points
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP