Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala graduate-level common prelims exam on Sept 18, 25
competitive exams

Kerala graduate-level common prelims exam on Sept 18, 25

The admit cards of the exam will be released on September 6 for the exam scheduled on September 18 and for the exam scheduled on September 25, the admit card will be released on September 10.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Kerala graduate-level common prelims exam on Sept 18, 25(Shutterstock)

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct graduate-level common preliminary examination on September 18 and 25. The admit cards of the exam will be released on September 6 for the exam scheduled on September 18 and for the exam scheduled on September 25, the admit card will be released on September 10.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission as and when it is released. To download the admit card from KPSC website, candidates have to download the admit card using their application number.

The exam will be held for 1 hour and 15 minutes. The question paper of the exam will be in English or in Malayalam language. “Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in official language Malayalam,” the Commission has said.

“After each examination except written test and transcription test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala psc notification kerala psc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand combined civil services prelims schedule released by JPSC

JNUEE 2021 application form correction window opens at NTA portal

Haryana civil services prelims on Sept 12, download admit card at HPSC portal

JEE Main 2021 concludes today: What's next
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP