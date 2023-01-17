Kerala KMAT 2023: Registration ends on January 18, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala will close down the registration process for Kerala KMAT 2023 on January 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Management Aptitude Test- MBA 2023 can apply online through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on January 9, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates should have completed the Bachelors Degree of minimum three years duration in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management and equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the exam.

Direct link to register for Kerala KMAT 2023

Kerala KMAT 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KMAT 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents if needed.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees if belonging to General category and ₹750/- of belonging to SC/ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON