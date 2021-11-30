Kerala: KPSC releases main exam schedule of plus two level posts

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Monday has released the main exam schedule of plus two level posts. The exam dates are available on the official website of the Commission, keralapsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The KPSC plus two level post main exam will be held from February 6, 2022 to February 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive vacancies will be filled in 85 various posts.

The admit cards for this exam will be released in phases. For the posts scheduled to be held on February 6, the admit cards will be released on January 22.

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and will be held in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

In addition to the admit cards, candidates have to produce the original of a document in order to prove identity. The details of which documents can be used for the examination is available on the official website.

After completion of the exam, the KPSC will release an answer key and allow candidates to challenge it. “After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has informed candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}