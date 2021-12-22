Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: KPSC to hold electrical supervisor, other exams in Jan; check schedule

The Commission has released the detailed exam schedule on December 21. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam dates from the official website of the KPSC.
Kerala: KPSC to hold electrical supervisor, other exams in Jan; check schedule(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct exams for selection to electrical supervisor, psychiatric social worker, assistant professor in Sanskrit, carpenter, carpenter cum packer, assistant manager (chemical), junior consultant (anaesthesia), full time junior language teacher (Sanskrit), receptionist, laboratory technician grade ii, and operator posts in January 2022.

KPSC exam dates

Concerned candidates have to download the admit cards from the official website of the Commission and carry the same to the exam centre along with original document. 

After the exam, KPSC will release the answer key of the question paper. “After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has informed candidates.

