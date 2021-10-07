Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam
competitive exams

Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the admit cards for the assistant engineer exam scheduled on October 21. The KPSC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission, keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC admit cards official website

“Candidates who successfully submitted their confirmation on or before 11.08.2021 can download the Admission Tickets through their One Time Registration Profile in the website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 07.10.2021,” the Commission has said.

On October 21, the Commission will conduct exams for assistant engineer / head draftsman / assistant director (civil) in irrigation department, local self-government department, technical education department, Kerala state electricity board ltd, Kerala state construction corporation ltd, Kerala state housing board, Kerala tourism development corporation ltd, and universities in Kerala. 

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of KPSC.

KPSC admit cards: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, keralapsc.gov.in
  • Click on admit card
  • Enter the registration details, date of birth and other details asked for
  • Submit the details 
  • Download the admit card

