Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the admit cards for the assistant engineer exam scheduled on October 21. The KPSC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission, keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC admit cards official website

“Candidates who successfully submitted their confirmation on or before 11.08.2021 can download the Admission Tickets through their One Time Registration Profile in the website www.keralapsc.gov.in from 07.10.2021,” the Commission has said.

On October 21, the Commission will conduct exams for assistant engineer / head draftsman / assistant director (civil) in irrigation department, local self-government department, technical education department, Kerala state electricity board ltd, Kerala state construction corporation ltd, Kerala state housing board, Kerala tourism development corporation ltd, and universities in Kerala.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of KPSC.

KPSC admit cards: Know how to download

Go to the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

Click on admit card

Enter the registration details, date of birth and other details asked for

Submit the details

Download the admit card

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON