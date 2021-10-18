Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now

The revised answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 has been released. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan portal, keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates can download the KTET answer key from the official website.

KTET answer key

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams, can download the answer key.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the revised answer key available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can download the answer key

KTET is an eligibility test for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes.

After this, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will release the result of the Kerala TET.

The result of the last edition of the KTET was released on March 18, 2021.