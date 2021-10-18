Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now
competitive exams

Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now

KTET revised answer key is available on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan portal, keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now(HT File)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The revised answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 has been released. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan portal, keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates can download the KTET answer key from the official website.

KTET answer key

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams, can download the answer key.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the revised answer key available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can download the answer key

KTET is an  eligibility test for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes.

After this, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will release the result of the Kerala TET.

The result of the last edition of the KTET was released on March 18, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kerala ktet ktet.kerala.gov.in ktet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE CTET 2021 registration closes tomorrow, here's how to apply

HP TET November 2021: Last date to apply for HP TET with late fees is Oct 18

Allahabad University UGAT admit cards released, download now

UCEED 2022 registration closes this week: Important points for applicants
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP