Kerala KTET 2022 dates released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, check details here

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced that the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) examination date. The examination will be held from May 4 and 5, 2022 for 1 to 4 categories. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The date sheet is available on the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official notification, the category 1 test will take place on May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the category 2 exam will take place on the same day from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The category 3 and 4 tests will be held on Thursday, May 5th, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., respectively. The exam will last two and a half hours for all categories.

The registration procedure for the KTET 2022 test at Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan began on February 9 and ended on February 19, 2022. The admit cards will be available to registered candidates from April 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to get their admit cards by logging in to the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in with their registered credentials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) is an examination used to examine the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in Kerala.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.