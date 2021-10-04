Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims exam on October 23, 30
competitive exams

Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims exam on October 23, 30

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims exam on October 23, 30(HT FILE)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct the preliminary phase of the graduate-level common exam on October 23 and 30. This exam was earlier scheduled in September but was postponed later.

“Candidates who have successfully submitted confirmation for any one of the above mentioned category numbers are included in the examination on 23.10.2021. Hence, request for changing of examination date will not be considered under any circumstances,” the Commission has in official notification.

For the exam scheduled on October 23, the admit cards will be released for registered candidates on October 8. For the exam scheduled on October 30, the admit cards will be released on October 13. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission using their date of birth and registration details.

In addition to the admission tickets, candidates have to produce the original documents to prove their identity at the time of examination. The details of the documents that have to be shown for identity proof can be found on the website of the Commission.

The exam will be of 1 hour and 15 minutes duration and will carry a total of 100 marks.

The detailed syllabus of the exam is available on the official website of the Commission.

“After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.

Topics
kerala kpsc recruitment
