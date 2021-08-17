Kerala SET answer key 2021 released on lbsedp.lbscentre.in, direct link

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released the answer key for Kerala State Eligibility Test-July 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the KET-2021 can check the answer key on the official website of LBS Centre For Science & Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The SET-July 2021 examination was conducted on August 14, 2021.

Direct link to download Kerala SET July 2021 answer key: http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjuly2021/keys/menu.htm

How to check Kerala SET July 2021 answer keys:

Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at www.lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjuly2021

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Keys" link.

Candidates need to download answer key for the respective subjects.

Candidates need to either click on version A or B for each subject to download the answer key.

Download the answer keys in pdf format.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys, with valid proof, may be sent to the Deputy Director (EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, in the prescribed format so that it may reach his office within five calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys.

Complaints not substantiated with supporting documents will not be considered. The envelope containing the complaint should be superscribed with 'SET-July-2021- Complaints regarding answer keys'.

Complaints through email(ddcc.lbs@kerala.gov.in) will be entertained only if it is supported with documents by post, and such complaints with documents should also be received in this office within the prescribed time limit.

Click here to download the prescribed format: http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjuly2021/keys/Challenge.pdf