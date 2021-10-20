Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala SET January 2022: Registration begins today, complete schedule here
competitive exams

Kerala SET January 2022: Registration begins today, complete schedule here

Kerala SET January 2022 registration begins today, October 20, 2021 onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official site of LBS Centre on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala SET January 2022: Registration begins today, complete schedule here(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has started the registration process for Kerala SET January 2022 on October 20, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala State Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of LBS Centre on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will end on October 30, 2021. 

As per the notice released by the Centre, the last date for online payment of registered candidate is till November 2, 2021 and admit card can be downloaded by candidates from December 20, 2021 onwards. The examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022. 

Those who have acquired Master's Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed. degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other university recognised as equivalent thereto are eligible to apply for the SET JANUARY – 2022. First Year PG/B.Ed candidates are not eligible to apply for SET.

The application fees is 1000/- for candidates belonging to General/OBC category and 500/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Differenly abled. The mode of payment shall be only be paid through online mode. Cash/Money Order/ Cheque will not be accepted.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala set state eligibility test competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DUET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till October 21 

ICSI CSEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, check details here

NEET 2021 result expected soon: Know tie-breaking criteria

UPPSC PCS 2021: Close to 7 lakh candidates to appear for prelims on Oct 24
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP