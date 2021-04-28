Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on April 28, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will close down on May 6, 2021.

Candidates can apply for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. To apply for the eligibility test, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

• Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

• Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit after you have filled the details.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.