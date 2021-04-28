Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here
competitive exams

Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here

Kerala TET 2021 registration begins today on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here(HT FILE)

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on April 28, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will close down on May 6, 2021.

Candidates can apply for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. To apply for the eligibility test, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

• Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

• Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit after you have filled the details.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is 500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and 250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on April 28, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will close down on May 6, 2021.

Candidates can apply for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. To apply for the eligibility test, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

• Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

• Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit after you have filled the details.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is 500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and 250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala tet kerala ktet ktet.kerala.gov.in ktet

Related Stories

competitive exams

Kerala TET May 2021 notification released, registration begins on April 28

PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:30 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP