Kerala TET 2021: Registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close down the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on May 23, 2021. The registration process was started on April 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The last date was extended from May 6 to May 23, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Pareeksha Bhavan on keralapareekshabhavan.in

• Click on Kerala TET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to the General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

The selection process comprises of written examination. The Kerala TET examination comprises four categories for different classes. The exam date and admit card release date will be announced in due course of time.