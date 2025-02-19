KMAT Admit Card 2025 for first session out at cee.kerala.gov.in, download link here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE has released KMAT Admit Card 2025 for first session on February 19, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala Management Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT Admit Card 2025 for first session out, download link here

The KMAT 2025 first session exam will be held on February 23, 2025, at various centres in Kerala.

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the candidate portal available on the website. Application number and password is required to download the hall ticket.

Candidates should carry the KMAT admit card to the exam centre for verification. Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. A colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates.

As per the official notice, the KMAT 2025 admit card has not been issued to candidates who have yet to remit the balance application fee and who have uploaded defective photographs and signatures with the online application. Such candidates are provided with the menu ‘Memo Details’ on their Home Page. The admit card will be released to them as and when the balance application fee is remitted/a clear photograph/signature is uploaded before February 21, 2025, at 2 p.m.

KMAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on candidate portal link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase of any complaints regarding their name, photo or signature in the admit card can mail the details to the official mail address(ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in) of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations before February 21. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE.