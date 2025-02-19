BPSC 70th Mains Exam schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, registration begins on February 21

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 70th Mains Exam schedule. The Bihar Intergrated 70th combined main written competitive examination dates notice can be checked on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th Mains Exam schedule out, registration begins on February 21

The BPSC Mains examination will be held on April 25, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on April 25- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 26 and April 28 exams will be held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm. April 29 exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 30 exam will again be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The registration process for the BPSC 70th mains exam will begin on February 21 and will end on March 17, 2025. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: How to register

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC 70th Mains Exam registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹750/—for general and other category candidates and ₹200/—for SC/ST category candidates, female candidates, and PwBD category candidates. Payment should be made online.

The merit list will be prepared based on 900 marks (General Studies, first paper, 300 marks, Essay, 300 marks) and 120 marks for the interview, totaling 1020 marks.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2670 posts across the state at various departments. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.