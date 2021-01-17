KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Assistant/First Division Assistant (FDA) for Residual Parent Cadre(RPC) and -Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre(HK) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the FDA recruitment exam on January 23 and 24, 2021.

Direct link to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021.

How to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download admission ticket FDA 2019 Examination"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The KPSC FDA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.