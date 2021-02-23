Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
competitive exams

KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

KPSC FDA admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at kpscrcruitment.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:43 AM IST
KPSC FDA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

KPSC FDA admit card 2021: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Assistant/ First Division Assistant on its official website.

The commission will conduct the KPSC FDA Exam 2021 on February 28, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24, which was later postponed.

Direct link to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021

How to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at kpscrecruitment.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Login' section

Key in your credentials and login

The KPSC FDA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

