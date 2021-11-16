Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KPSC provisional answer keys 2021 released for exams held on Nov 11, 13 and 14

Published on Nov 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

KPSC provisional answer keys 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of various examinations held on November 11, 13 and 14, 2021on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the common preliminary examination Degree Level)- Stage I, junior health inspector grade II/ health inspector grade II in medical education/panchayat, junior public health nurse grade II, assistant grade II / sergeant - Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation, can now check the answer keys on the official website of KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check common preliminary examination (Degree Level)- stage I (Tamil)-various

Direct link to check common preliminary examination (Degree Level)- Stage I(Kannada)-Various

Direct link to check junior health inspector Gr II/ health inspector Gr II in medical education/panchayat

Direct link to check common preliminary examination (Degree Level)- Stage I(Malayalam)-Various

Direct link to check Junior Public Health Nurse Gr II - Health/ Medical Education

Direct link to check Assistant Gr.II / Sergeant - Kerala State Cashew Development Corpn. (Kannada medium)

Direct link to check Assistant Gr.II / Sergeant - Kerala State Cashew Development Corpn. (Tamil medium)

Direct link to check Assistant Gr.II / Sergeant - Kerala State Cashew Development Corpn. (Malayalam) 

How to check KPSC answer keys:

Visit the official website of KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in

Go on downloads on top Nav bar

Click on "Answer Key-OMR Exams" link

Click on relevant answer key links available on the website

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check the answer key.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer keys can do so through the OTR Profile of candidates, within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key(Both days included). The complaints received after the stipulated time will not be entertained.

The final answer key will be published in the Bulletin and website.

Topics
kpsc recruitment answer key
