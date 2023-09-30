Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KSET 2023: Karnataka SET registration ends today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

KSET 2023: Karnataka SET registration ends today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 10:38 AM IST

KSET 2023 registration ends today, September 23, 2023. Candidates can apply at kea.kar.nic.in. Direct link given below.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the registration process for KSET 2023 on September 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date to pay examination fees is till October 3, 2023. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without rounding off) for general category and 50% for Schedule Category (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST),Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB, in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities / institutions recognized by UGC New Delhi can apply for the examination.

Direct link to apply for KSET 2023

KSET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam, follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KSET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

