KSET 2023: Registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has started the registration process for KSET 2023. The registration process was started on September 11 and will end on September 30, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KSET 2023: Registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official notice, the last date for payment of fees is till October 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without rounding off) for general category and 50% for Schedule Category (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST),Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB, in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities / institutions recognized by UGC New Delhi, in the subjects opted for KSET to apply for the exam. There is no age limit to apply for the exam.

KSET 2023: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹1000/- for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates and ₹700/- for Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

