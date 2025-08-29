Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the registration process for KSET 2025 on August 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET 2025: Registration to begin today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to apply(Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply for KSET is September 18, 2025. The last date for payment of fee is September 19, 2025. The hall ticket will be released on October 24, 2025. The KSET examination will be held on November 2, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without rounding off) for General category and 50% for Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), Transgender, OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB, in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities / institutions recognized by UGC New Delhi, in the subjects opted for KSET.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's Degree (First or Second) or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their Master's Degree (Final Year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for general, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates and ₹700/- for Cat 1, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates. The payment of fee can be done through online mode.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KSET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.