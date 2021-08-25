Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket
competitive exams

KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

KTET admit card 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST
KTET admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for K-TET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.(ktet.kerala.gov.in)

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for K-TET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The K-TET 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on August 31, September 1 and September 3. The K-TET examinations are scheduled to be conducted for four categories and each category examination will be held for 2 hours 30 minutes, as per the schedule of the examination.

Direct link to download KTET admit card 2021

How to download KTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD MAY 2021".

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala ktet ktet.kerala.gov.in ktet exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PSCB admit cards for clerks and other post exams released at pscb.in

KVPY scholarship exam 2021: Application date extended, check details

JEECUP 2021: UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, direct link

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Satikartikeya tops the exam, check toppers list here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP