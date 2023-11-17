KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close the registration process for KTET October 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today

The last date to take the final printout is till November 18, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KTET October 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹500/- for all categories except for SC/ST and Differently abled. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹250/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The admit card will be released on December 20 and the examination will be conducted on December 29, 30, 2023. KTET examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET.

