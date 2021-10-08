KVPY 2021 admit card released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination 2021. Candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2021 Scholarship examination can download the admit card from the official website of KVPY at www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

The KVPY- 2021 aptitude test will be held on November 7 at various centers across the country. The KVPY- 2021 fellowship will be granted only on the basis of the aptitude test without an interview.

Direct link to download the admit card

KVYP-2021: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of KVPY at hkvpy.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download KVPY-2021 Admit card: Click here’

Key in your credentials

Your KVPY 2021 admit card will displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use