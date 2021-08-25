KVPY scholarship exam 2021: Application date extended, check details

The last date to fill the application form for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination 2021 has been extended till September 6. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so through Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojna at kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the KVPY 2021 fellowship was August 25.

The Indian government's Department of Science and Technology offers fellowships and contingency grants to students enrolled in a first-year basic science programme. Selection to the program considers the academic excellence to take up a research career in Basic Sciences.

KVPY 2021 selection process: The KVPY FELLOWSHIP-2021 will be granted only on the basis of the aptitude test without an interview.

The KVPY aptitude test will be held on Sunday, November 7.

KVPY 2021 application fee: The application fee is Rs. 1250 for the General category and ₹625 for students belonging to SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities category.

KVPY 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Application link for KVPY-2021 Aptitude test’.

Register your self

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the application

Keep the copy of the same for future reference