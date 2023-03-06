KVS answer keys released for examinations held from Feb 12 to March 1, get link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the Answer Key for the post of PGTs,TGTs, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer and Hindi Translator. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examination for the post of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer and Hindi Translator was conducted from February 12 to March 1.e Candidates can download the attempted question paper through their login.

Here's the direct link to check the answer keys

Candidates can challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website latest by March 10 up to 12 Noon.

“The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/03/2023 (up to 12 Noon). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card”, reads the official website.

KVS answer keys: Know how to check

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Announcement section

Next, click on “The link to view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator”.

Key in your login details

View/challenge answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.