KVS TGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in, get link

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the exam city slip for candidates appearing for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher. Candidates can download their exam city details from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The final admit card for downloading will be available on the KVS website three days before the date of the examination. The KV TGT examination will be conducted from February 12 to February 14.

“All candidates appearing for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher from 12-14 Feb 2023 are hereby informed that they can download the Pre-Admit indicating date of Computer Based Test and name of city where examination is going to be conducted. This may not be treated as admit card”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to download the exam city slip

KVS TGT exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Under the announcement, section click on the “TGT city display link”

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit

The KVS TGT exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and a printout for future reference