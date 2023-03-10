LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 released at licindia.in, get ink to download result

Life Insurance Corporation of India released LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 on March 10. Candidates who took the preliminary examination can download the result through the official website at licindia.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023.

Candidates are qualified to take part in the main examination if they pass the preliminary examination. The primary test will take place on March 18, 2023.

LIC AAO Result 2023: Know how to download the result

Visit the official website at licindia.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023

Next, click on the "RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF AAO (Generalist)-2023"

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need