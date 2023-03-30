Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released LNMU Bihar BED CET Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

LNMU Bihar BED CET admit card 2023 released, direct link here

The entrance test will be conducted on April 8, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download LNMU Bihar BED CET admit card 2023

Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CET-BEd is being conducted by LNMU to complete the enrollment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU). More related details can be checked by all appearing candidates through the official site of LNMU.

