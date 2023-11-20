Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part I

Competitive exams often find questions on the alphanumeric series and with more practice, you can be assured of scoring well in this section.

The more practice you put in, the more assured you can be of scoring well in the logical reasoning question section.

The one tip that can be handy while solving alphanumeric series is to analyse the question and try making connections or a pattern and once the pattern is figured out the rest becomes easy to solve.

Consider the following question:

Find the missing element in the series given below.

ABE FGJ KLO PQT?

Here's how to solve the above question. Figure out a pattern from the series given above. For ease, recollect the alphabet series from A to Z and try to come up with a pattern. As you can see A and E have a link so do F and J and similarly with the other two pairs.

Hence now we can come to a conclusion that the missing pair would be UVY.

Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.

$ # D 6 ^ A % E 0 @ U

How many vowels in the above arrangement are preceded by a symbol?

Find the missing element in the series.

ACBD ? IKJL MONW

Watch out this space for the answers to the above questions.

Answers for the Directions Part II questions:

K is 40 m South-West of L. If M is 40 m South-East of L, then M is in which direction of K?

Answer = East

If P x Q means P is to the south of Q; P + Q means P is to the north of Q; P % Q means P is to the east of Q; P-Q means P is to the west of Q; then in A % B + C - D, D is in which direction with respect to B?

Answer = South East

Tina walks 8 km towards the East and then walks 13 km back, then she turns left and walks 4 km; then walks 5 km after turning left; she turns left again and walks 3 km. How far is she from the starting point?

Answer = 1 km

