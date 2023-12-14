Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Calendars Part II

Competitive exams like CAT, XAT, UPSC, SBI PO and many such exams often quiz the candidates with questions on the days, weeks or even about the year which comes under the calendar topic.

Questions on the Calendar model can be asked in many ways depending on the difficulty level of the exam. Hence, it is important to be clear with the basic concepts to glide through such questions and score better.

In the previous article, concepts on the number of days in a normal year and in a leap year were discussed.

Can you solve this?

If 17th March 2008 was Monday, what was 3rd April 2012?

To solve this, we first need to know if 2008 was a leap year or not. To find out whether a year is a leap year or a normal year is simple. Divide the year by 4 and if it gives a remainder 0 then it is a leap year.

Here in the questions, 2008 is completely divisible by 4. Hence it is a leap year. In a leap year, we know that there are 2 odd days and in a normal year there is only 1 odd day.

From the question, we know that 17th March was a Monday. On calculating the leap years and normal years from 2008 we know that 17th March 2012 was 5 odd days more than a Monday. Hence 17th March 2012 would be a Saturday. Now from 17th March to 2nd April, we have 17 days. Hence 3rd April, 2012 would be a Tuesday.

Here's a question to check if you have grasped the trick to solve the questions.

It was Wednesday on December 1, 2021. What was the day of the week December 1, 2022?

Answers for Calendars Part I questions.

If it is a Monday on Dec 1, then what day would it be on Dec 15th?

Answer = Friday