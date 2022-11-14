LSAT India 2023 registration process starts at discoverlaw.in
LSAT India 2023 registration window for January and June sessions commenced at discoverlaw.in.
The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 applications are currently being accepted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). The registration process for January 2023 session will end on Wednesday, January 11 and for the June 2023 session registration process will end on May 26. Candidates can apply online at www.discoverlaw.in.
The LSAT 2023 test will be administered online across India in 2023.
|Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT
|Wednesday, 11 January, 2023
|January 2023 LSAT
|Sunday, 22 January, 2023
|Registration Closes for June 2023 LSAT
|Friday, 26 May, 2023
|June 2023 LSAT
|June 08 - 11, 2023
LSAT India 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website of LSAT India 2023 at discoverlaw.in.
Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT India’.
Fill the application and upload all the required documents
Submit application and take print out for future reference.
