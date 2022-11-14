LSAT India 2023 registration process starts at discoverlaw.in

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 applications are currently being accepted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). The registration process for January 2023 session will end on Wednesday, January 11 and for the June 2023 session registration process will end on May 26. Candidates can apply online at www.discoverlaw.in.

Direct link here

The LSAT 2023 test will be administered online across India in 2023.

Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 January 2023 LSAT Sunday, 22 January, 2023 Registration Closes for June 2023 LSAT Friday, 26 May, 2023 June 2023 LSAT June 08 - 11, 2023

LSAT India 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2023 at discoverlaw.in.

Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT India’.

Fill the application and upload all the required documents

Submit application and take print out for future reference.

