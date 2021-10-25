Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC
competitive exams

Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC

The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be released on the official websites mponline.gov.in and mppsc.nic.in from November 8 onwards.
Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 10:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be held on November 14 and the admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be available on November 8, the state public service commission, MPPSC said on October 21.

In the official notification, which the Commission has released on its official website mppsc.nic.in, the Commission says the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates will be intimated about the exam city through their registered e-mail address on November 3. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment.

The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be released on the official websites mponline.gov.in and mppsc.nic.in from November 8 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc.nic.in mppsc website mppsc
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP