MAH BEd CET application deadline extended, apply on cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to apply for the Maharashtra BA/BSc, BEd Common Entrance Test.

Application forms can be submitted up to June 22, according to information available on the official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Date of CET Form Filling Has Been Extended Till 22/06/2022,” reads the notification.

The entrance test will be conducted on August 4, in multiple test centres of Maharashtra. The exam date may change later, the CET Cell said.

Admit cards of MAH BEd CET 2022 will be available for download July 14 onwards.

Candidates can go to cetcell.mahacet.org or babscbed2022.mahacet.org to fill application forms.

MAH BEd CET application form direct link

How to apply for Maharashtra BEd CET

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the Mah BA/BSc, BED CET 2022 link. On the exam website, click on new registration. Register and proceed to fill the application form. Fill the application form and upload documents. Pay the exam fee and submit the form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON