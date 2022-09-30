MAH CET LLB 3year counselling started at llb3cap22.mahacet.org, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:16 PM IST

State CET Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the registration process for MH CET 3-year LLB counselling, on September 30, 2022.

MAH CET LLB 3year counselling started at llb3cap22.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk

The State common CET Cell, Maharashtra has being the registration process for MH CET 3-year LLB counselling, on September 30, 2022. Candidate can Register for MS/OMS candidates along with Options to Colleges till October 10 at the official website, llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

The alphabetical Merit list Round 1 will be displayed on October 15. The final merit list for CAP round 1 will be displayed on October 18. Candidates can check detailed schedule here.

MAH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official counselling portal for 3-year LLB at llb3cap22.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login using the application number and roll number

Fill CAP application form and upload the relevant documents

Pay the counselling fee

Take print out for future reference.

