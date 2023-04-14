MAH LLB 5year CET admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link here

Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) Cell has released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023 today, April 14. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination will be held on April 2 in online mode in multiple sessions. The duration of the MH CET LLB 5-year exam is 2 hours.

Direct link to download the admit card

MAH CET LLB 5-year admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET”

Now, click on MH CET 5-year LLB admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the admit card for future reference.