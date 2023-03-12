MAH LLB 5Yrs application date extended to March 14, know how to apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date for the submission of the applictaion form for MAH LLB 5Yrs (five-year integrated course)- CET 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date of the MAH LLB 5-year registration was March 11. The MAH LLB exam will be conducted on April 2.

Notification here

The application fee is ₹800 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates. For reserved categories, the application fee is ₹600.

MAH LLB 5year application process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the Registration tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON