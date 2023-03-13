MAH LLB 5Yrs: Application process to end tomorrow at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the applictaion process for MAH LLB 5Yrs (five-year integrated course)- CET 2023 tomorrow, March 14. Candidates can now apply at the official website— llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates from Maharashtra and those from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS) both must pay an application fee of ₹800. Candidates from Maharashtra's "backward class categories" must pay a fee of ₹600.

Direct link to apply

MAH LLB 5year application process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON