MAH LLB 5Yrs: Application process to end tomorrow at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

Published on Mar 13, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Candidates can apply till March 14, at the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the applictaion process for MAH LLB 5Yrs (five-year integrated course)- CET 2023 tomorrow, March 14. Candidates can now apply at the official website— llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates from Maharashtra and those from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS) both must pay an application fee of 800. Candidates from Maharashtra's "backward class categories" must pay a fee of 600.

Direct link to apply

MAH LLB 5year application process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

