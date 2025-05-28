MAH LLB CET 2025: Here's how to check answer key for LLB 3 year at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is scheduled to release the answer key MAH LLB CET 2025 3 year on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB CET 2025: Know how to check answer key for LLB 3 year at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The answer key will be available for candidates on the login section. Along with the answer key, candidates are also allowed to submit their objections.

To file an objection, candidates will have to pay Rs.1000 per question objected though candidate login.

The deadline to challenge the answer key is May 30, 2025, following which the objection tracker will be closed.

MAH LLB CET 3 Years Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MAH CET LLB 3 Years answer key:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. On the home page, go to the candidate login section or CET (Examination) portal for 2025-26 Session. Enter your credentials (Registered Email ID and Password) to login and submit. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2025 exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2025. It consisted of one paper with four sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English.

Earlier, On May 23, 2025, CET Cell released the final answer key for MAH LLB CET 5 years. A total of 359 objections were received from candidates against the provisional answer key, of which 6 responses were approved and resolved. Among the 6, changes were made to 5 questions, while full marks were awarded on one question.

MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 was conducted on April 28, 2025 in two sessions. The exam comprised of one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude.