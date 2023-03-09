MAH MCA CET 2023: Last date to apply today at mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for MAH MCA CET 2023 on March 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the MCA CET course can apply online through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The registration process was started on February 27, 2023. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MAH MCA CET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MAH MCA CET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for general category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates and ₹800/- for reserved category.

MCA CET 2023 Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to First Year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree in MCA course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023- 24. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

