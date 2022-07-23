Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022: Revised hall ticket & exam schedule released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022 revised hall tickets and exam schedule. The dates for release of hall tickets and conduct of various Common Entrance Test is given on the notice available on MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, MHT-CET-2022 PCM group hall ticket will release on July 26, 2022 and PCB group hall ticket will release on August 2, 2022. MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 23, 2022. MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 and MAH-MCA-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 25, 2022. MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 11 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 13, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from August 2 to August 25, 2022 for all the mentioned courses. MHT CET PCM group exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 11 and PCB group will be conducted from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Other exams like MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 2, MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 4, MAH-MCA-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 4 and 5, 2022, MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 21 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 will be conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2022.

