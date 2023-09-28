Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key out at mahabhumi.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key has been released. The download link is given below.

Maharashtra Revenue Department has released Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key. The answer key is available to candidates on the official site of Mahabhumi at mahabhumi.gov.in.

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key out at mahabhumi.gov.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The written examination was conducted from August 17 to September 14, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

The answer key has been released on September 28, 2023. Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. As per the official notice, the objection window will close on October 8, 2023 at 11 pm. To raise objections against the answer key 100/- per question will have to be paid as processing fees. If the objection is invalid, the processing fees will not be refunded.

Direct link to download Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Mahabhumi at mahabhumi.gov.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Mahabhumi.

Official Notice Here 

Topics
education news answer key
