MAT admit card today at 4 pm: AIMA

The MAT admit cards for the exam scheduled on December 5 will be released at 4 pm, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has confirmed.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

MAT admit card official website

MAT admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, mat.aima.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the MAT admit card

“To ensure physical distancing at the test centre entrance, different reporting times will be given to batches of candidates. Hence, it is imperative that you report at the test centre strictly within the reporting time window specified in your admit card,” AIMA has informed candidates.

The registration for the MAT paper based test has been extended till December 2, 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the MAT computer based test will be held on December 19 and the registration deadline for the same is December 12. Admit cards for this exam will be released on December 14.

 

