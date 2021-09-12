Medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, today

The national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held simultaneously at 202 cities in the country.

Carrying admit card is compulsory to appear for the exam. Candidates should carry the fresh admit card issued on September 9. The national testing agency (NTA) had released the admit cards again citing issues in pasting postcard size photograph on the second page.

Candidates should take note of what not to carry and what to wear for the exam.

NEET 2021: Know what not to carry to exam centre

Textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc

Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

NEET 2021: What not to wear to the exam centre

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination

Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed. Shoes are not permitted.

The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking. “If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall,” the NTA has said.