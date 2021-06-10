Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Meghalaya TET 2021: Application process for MTET postponed, check notice here
competitive exams

Meghalaya TET 2021: Application process for MTET postponed, check notice here

Meghalaya TET 2021 application process postponed. The registration process that was scheduled to begin on June 10 has been postponed. Check official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Meghalaya TET 2021: Application process for MTET postponed, check notice here

Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has postponed the application process for Meghalaya TET 2021. The registration process for MTET was scheduled to begin on June 10, 2021, which has now been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on postponement on the official site of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya on megeducation.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2021 scheduled to be started w.e.f 10.6.2021 is hereby postponed. The new dates for online application will be intimated later.”

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2021, in the state. The selection process includes Meghalaya TET 2021 for Paper I and Paper-II. MTET will be conducted in offline mode and the exam duration is for two hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be in English.

The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level examination conducted by Directorate of Educational Research & Training, Shillong. The Meghalaya TET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for teachers from Class 1 to 8 for the government schools of Meghalaya. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher eligibility test education
TRENDING NEWS

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP