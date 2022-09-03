Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Objection window to close tomorrow at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Objection window to close tomorrow at mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2022 11:17 AM IST

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key has been released. The objection window will close tomorrow, September 4, 2022. Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Objection window to close tomorrow at mahacet.org(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the objection window for MHT CET 2022 Answer Key on September 4, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. The link will close tomorrow at 5 pm.

As per the notice, the result declaration will be done on or before September 15, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through these simple steps given below.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on MHT CET 2022 Answer Key link available the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Now select the question and raise objections.
  • Make the payment of application fees and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022. The exam for PCB group was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHT CET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP