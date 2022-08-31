Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Aug 31, 2022 03:53 PM IST

MHT CET answer key for PCM and PCB streams will be published on September 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 answer key tomorrow on cetcell.mahacet.org(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT CET 2022 answer key tomorrow, September 1. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it from cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website of the board.

Along with answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses will also be displayed.

Those who have objections to the MHT CET answer key can submit their objections through the official website between September 2 and 4 (5 pm).

MHT CET result will be announced on or before September 15, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group, the exam was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

For students affected by rains and technical glitches, a re-examination was conducted on August 29, 2022 at designated centres.

