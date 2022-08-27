MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket to release today, re-exam on August 29

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2022 hall ticket today, August 27, 2022. The hall ticket will release at 12 noon today. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can download the admit card through the official site of MHT CET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

The re-examination will be conducted on August 29, 2022 at designated centres on the hall ticket. The exam will be conducted for PCM and PCB group, as per official notice. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket: How to download

Visit the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1 st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring.

